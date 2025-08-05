Eastern Oregon Quick Takes: Aug. 6 and beyond

Catch music at the Baker County Fair

BAKER CITY — The Baker County Fair has four concerts over three days, Aug. 6-8.

First up is Precious Byrd on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 6-9 p.m. Described as a “funky rock ‘n’ roll dance band,” Precious Byrd plays across the nation and has released an original album, “Superphonic Magical,” and the EP “Wolves.”

On Thursday, Aug. 7, Cale Moon plays from 4-6 p.m., followed by Olivia Harms from 7-9 p.m. The final concert on Friday, Aug. 8, features Sum People from 2-6 p.m. Based in La Grande, Sum People plays a blend of reggae, ska, rock and pop music.

Be sure to visit the livestock animals while you’re at the fair. Also, the beer corral returns from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The fair culminates with the livestock auction at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8.

Meet the artist and tour Heppner’s art center

HEPPNER — The Heppner Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business is Brewing” series starting Thursday, Aug. 7, 9-11 a.m., at South Morrow Art Center, 188 W. Willow St. in Heppner.

This offers a chance to meet artist Michelle Hopper and see her mixed media western art. Hopper designed the 2024 Pendleton Round-Up poster and currently has her work on display at the art center.

Attendees will also have the chance to create a keychain, enjoy coffee and doughnuts, and tour the art center. For information, visit www.heppnerchamber.com.

Crow’s Shadow hosts Native Arts Market

MISSION — For an opportunity to purchase unique handcrafted items, head to the Native Arts Market at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrews Road.

The special market opens on Friday, Aug. 8, 2-6 p.m., and continues on Saturday, Aug. 9, noon to 6 p.m. It will feature works from Indigenous artists, such as jewelry, intricate beadwork, basketry, garments and fine art prints.

Crow’s Shadow is located about 10 miles east of downtown Pendleton. To get there, take Interstate 84 exit 216, turn left on Highway 331 and then turn right on County Road 934/Kash Kash Road, which leads to Mission-St. Andrews Road.

Housed in the historic St. Andrew’s Mission on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, Crow’s Shadow was founded in 1992 under the guidance of local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla) and Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce). It was envisioned as a place to foster creativity and support artistic development, while also contributing to social and economic development. It has developed a reputation as a leading printmaking studio, attracting artists from across the nation and beyond.

For more information, visit www.crowsshadow.org. For questions, call 541-276-3954 or email info@crowsshadow.org.

Morrow County Fair & Rodeo kicks off with dance

MORROW COUNTY — The 2025 Morrow County Fair features a theme of Back in our Roots in Cowboy Boots.

With the royalty program revived after a 10-year hiatus, the fun starts on Saturday, Aug. 9, with the Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo Kickoff Dance. It begins at 7 p.m. at Broken Spoke, 125 W. Main St., Lexington. Come and meet Queen KC Anderson and enjoy music by the Luke Thompson Band. Admission is $1.50 per person; minors are welcome until 9 p.m.

The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner. Admission is free.

Opening day highlights include live 4-H food contests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; livestock judging at 2 p.m.; the Pedal Power Contest at 3 p.m. and Scott’s Crazy Comedy Magic Show at 4 p.m.

The evening gets underway from 5-7 p.m. with the 4-H Style Revue. And from 6:30-10 p.m., head to The Queen’s Welcome Dinner. Music is provided by Cale Moon. For dinner ticket information, call the fair office at 541-676-9474 or 541-379-2998.

The fair runs Aug. 13-16 and the rodeo is Aug. 14-16. For more information, visit www.co.morrow.or.us/fair and www.oregontrailprorodeo.org. Also, read a full story in the Aug. 13 edition of Go!

Grass Valley hosts farmers market

GRASS VALLEY — Artisans, makers and creators will offer everything from baked goods, crafts, plants, and produce to candles, soaps, meat and much more at the Grass Valley Farmers Market.

The upcoming event is Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grass Valley Park. The event continues on the second Saturday of each month through October.

For more information, including setting up as a vendor, call Cathy Brown at 541-993-2780 or Jamie Wilson at 541-993-2252.

Living Faith offers Family Fun Day

HERMISTON — Living Faith Church is hosting Family Fun Day, a community event that features an afternoon of fun and fellowship.

The free event is Sunday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4 p.m. at the church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd. Bring an appetite and some cash, as a variety of food trucks will be onsite.

Activities include kids water inflatables, an obstacle course, a mechanical bull, volleyball, cornhole, Nintendo games, face painting, bingo and more. There will be lots of prizes. In addition, special activities will be available for babies and toddlers to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.winacity.com and click on “Events.” For questions, contact Melissa Hardcastle at melissa@winacity.com or 541-567-4486.

Zac Grooms tunes up at Boardman Marina Park

BOARDMAN — Local favorite Zac Grooms is the featured musician during the upcoming Music in the Parks in Morrow County.

The country singer-songwriter will perform Monday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park, 1 NE Marine Drive. Plan on bringing a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the free concert.

Grooms, who grew up in Gilliam County, got his start after winning a local singing competition in 1998. In addition to serving as frontman for Brewers Grade Band, the Nashville recording artist performs original tunes and country covers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The final concert of the 2025 season is Aug. 18 with One Trick Pony at Irrigion Marina Park. For more information, search www.facebook.com/boardman-irrigon.

Wind-Up Birds soars into Roy Raley Park

PENDLETON — A Seattle-based rock band that mixes psychedelia, jazz and art rock will perform during Wednesdays in the Park.

Wind-Up Birds will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 SW Court Ave. Local food vendors and a beer/wine garden will be onsite.

The free concert series continues weekly through Aug. 20. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4c3ha8X.

La Grande library announces August events

LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., has a full slate of events planned for August.

GO STEM presents “Solar Oven S’mores” on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. Ages 6 and up are welcome to come with parents to build solar ovens and learn about solar power.

Tiny Art canvases created by community members of all ages are on display through Aug. 14. Participants need to pick up their works by Aug. 29.

On Wednesdays, Olivia Westenskow leads Bright Beginnings at 10:15 a.m. for ages 0 to 3 and their caregivers for movement, music, snacks and play. Space is limited, so registration is required. Text Olivia at 541-786- 2259 to reserve a spot and confirm location.

Storytime will be held on Thursdays at 10:30 am in the Story Circle. It features stories and crafts.

The Mysteries ‘n’ More Book Club meets Friday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. The club will discuss “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick. New members are welcome. This book club meets the second Friday of each month.

The Spells & Stars Book Club meets Saturday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m. The book up for discussion is “The Lost Story” by Meg Shaffer. New members welcome.

For more information, visit CookMemorialLibrary.org, follow the library’s social media pages, or call 541-962-1339 for details.

CCT announces ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ auditions

PENDLETON — College Community Theatre announced auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Joseph Kesselring’s classic dark comedy invites people to step into the delightfully macabre world of the Brewster family.

In-person auditions will be held in Bob Clapp Theatre in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 NW Carden Ave. They are Friday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 23, 2 p.m. Those unable to audition in person can submit a video audition (instructions are on the website).

Those auditioning in person need to come prepared with a one-minute monologue of your choice — select a monologue that showcases your comedic timing and ability to portray distinct characters. Also, you will participate in cold readings from the script, potentially with partners.

Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m., and will continue weekly Monday through Thursday. Weekend rehearsals may be added after Oct. 24. The performances will be Nov. 7-8 and Nov. 14-15.

For more information, including how to submit a video audition, search www.collegecommunitytheatre.com. For questions, call 541-215-9917 or email contact@collegecommunitytheatre.com.

Painted Hills Festival returns to Mitchell

MITCHELL — Start making plans for the Painted Hills Festival. The full day event is Aug. 30, starting at 7 a.m. at Mitchell City Park.

In addition to a half-marathon, 10K and 5K run, the festival features live entertainment, music and a street dance. Also, a quilt show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food booths and vendors and a parade. Additional fun includes water trough races (5 p.m.), kids games and traditional Mexican dances.

For more information, visit www.mitchelloregon.us or search Facebook via bit.ly/44TSFK7. For questions about vendor space, contact Kristi Dennis at kjodennis@hotmail.com.

Repair Café returns with special bonus

LA GRANDE — The next free Repair Cafe is happening at the Cook Memorial Library Community Room, 2006 Fourth St., on Aug. 12 from 3-5 p.m. Repair Cafes are an international movement focused on repairing broken items together, receiving professional advice, meeting people and finding inspiration. Added to the Repair Cafe this time is a Take It Apart learning activity at 4 p.m. — an educational way to understand how machines and electronics work. A radio, CD player, food dryer and other items will be offered for investigations.

For more information, email Donna Rainboth at drainbot@eou.edu or Lia Spiegel at lspiegel@eoni.com.

Depot Street ​welcomes the Zac Grooms Trio ​featuring Luke McKern

​L​A GRANDE — La Grande’s Depot Street ​tunes up Thursday, Aug​. 7, as the Zac Grooms Trio featuring Luke McKern takes the stage at 10 Depot St​. starting at 7​ p.m.

Zac Grooms, the frontman of Brewer’s Grade Band,​ brings decades of songwriting and performance experience, including a #1 hit on​ the independent country charts and collaborations with artists like Jessie Leigh.

His music, rooted in the Columbia River Gorge and shaped by early influences from his musical parents, reflects a deep connection to place and storytelling.

Joining Grooms is multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer McKern, a fixture in Eastern Oregon’s music scene. McKern has performed on NPR’s Prairie Home Companion and was featured on OPB’s Oregon Art Beat. He’s known for his work with The Depot Street Syncopators and his instruction at Eastern Oregon University, where he teaches African drumming, electronic music and jazz.

Grooms and McKern ​will be joined by Luke Basile, a member of Brewer’s Grade​. For more information, give Depot Street a call at 541-306-3377,​ email​ thedepotstreet@gmail.com, or follow them on Facebook.

Union Co. Historical Society meets Aug. 9

LA GRANDE — The Union County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Log Cabin on the Union County Fairgrounds. There will be a potluck at noon, followed by a presentation at 1 p.m.

The speaker will be Betty Hughes who, together with her husband Loren, owned Bernie’s Jewelry Store in La Grande. Betty will talk about their store and the jewelry business in La Grande over the years. She will also share the history of the clock on the sidewalk by City Hall. The public is invited to attend.